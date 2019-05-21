ames Robert Teague, 94, of Malvern, passed away Monday, May 20. He was born Nov. 6, 1924, in Hot Springs, to the late Robert and Nona Hughes Teague. James was a member of Ten Mile Missionary Baptist Church for 58 years - 35 years of those were serving as a deacon. He was retired from Reynolds Metal Corp.

He served as Sergeant-at-Arms for the Arkansas State General Assembly from 1983 to 2017. James was proud to have worked with many Senate, House and staff members and made many friends there.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, James and Gary Teague; two sisters, Cleo Phillips and Vernon Chesser; and two brothers, Joe and Will Teague.

James leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 77 years, Louise Teague; a daughter, Diana Gail Hughes, of Benton; three sisters, Patsy Doster, Lois Tucker and Joy Meredith, all of Hot Springs; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Ten Mile Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Vance Nutt officiating.

Burial will follow at Ten Mile Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, prior to the service at Ten Mile Missionary Baptist Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ten Mile Missionary Baptist Church.

Published in The Saline Courier on May 21, 2019