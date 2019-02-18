Home

Roller-Ballard Funeral Home
306 S Main
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 315-4047
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roller-Ballard Funeral Home
306 S Main
Benton, AR 72015
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Fowler Cemetery
Paron, AR
James "Dub" Wallace


James "Dub" Wallace Obituary

James "Dub" Wallace, 90, of Benton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. He was born Feb. 16, 1928, in Paron, to the late Floyd and Perry Wallace.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Wallace; a brother, Johnny Wallace; a great-grandson, Michael Ryan Baker; and a son-in-law, Hal Baker.
He is survived by a son, Jerry (Vickie) Wallace, of Bryant; a daughter, Betty Baker, of Haskell; two sisters, Betty Lou Abbott, of Benton, and Frances Williams, of Paron; five grandchildren, Michael Baker, Jerry (Tabitha) Wallace, Eric (Tracy) Baker, Jennifer (Walter) Caton and Misty (Rebel) Hamilton; 12 great-grandchildren, Emale (Joseph) West, Erica Campbell, Ashlee (Garrett) Phillips, Mary Ellynne Baker, Tanner Caton, David Hunter Baker, Deric Baker, Cooper Wallace, Sabastain Hamilton, Gabriel Hamilton, Savanah Wallace, and Baby Wallace, who is due in August; three great-great-grandchildren, Nolan, Keaton and Carter West; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Fowler Cemetery in Paron.
Serving as pallbearers are Michael Baker, Jerry Wayne Wallace, Eric Baker, Rebel Hamilton, David Baker and Deric Baker.
A time of visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, in the chapel of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home 501-315-4047 at 306 S. Main St. in Downtown Benton.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 16, 2019
