James Wesley Weed, 81, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8. He was born Aug. 25, 1939, in Carlisle. James served in the U.S. Navy and was a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sisters; and a brother.
He is survived by a son, James Weed and wife, Stacie.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.
Gene Dickerson will be officiating.
