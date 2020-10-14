1/
James Wesley Weed
James Wesley Weed, 81, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8.  He was born Aug. 25, 1939, in Carlisle. James served in the U.S. Navy and was a truck driver. 
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sisters; and a brother.
He is survived by a son, James Weed and wife, Stacie.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock. 
Gene Dickerson will be officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Oct. 14 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
