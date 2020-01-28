|
James Willis "Buck" Peeler, 92, went to his heavenly home Sunday, Jan. 26. Buck was born June 19, 1927, in Benton, to the late Charles and Pearl Peeler. He entered the U.S. Navy on June 28, 1945, as a First Class Seaman. He was honorably discharged July 31, 1946. Buck was ordained as a deacon in 1952 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he served faithfully for many years. After retiring from Alcoa, he started his second career as a driver for Duke Wholesale and Steve Landers Toyota.
Buck was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nell Thomas Peeler; a son, James Paul "Jimmy" Peeler; his parents, Charles and Pearl Peeler; and a sister, Edith Peeler Reynolds.
He is survived by a daughter, Cathy Faye Peeler Ricketts (Rick); a daughter-in-law, Elsa Lee Marshall Peeler; a sister, Jean Peeler Nicklaus; six grandchildren, Adam Ricketts (Amanda), Chace Peeler (Jessica), Ryan Peeler (Shannon), Elizabeth Ricketts Finch (Brandon), Sarah Peeler Mitchell (Michael) and Scott Peeler (Melissa);15 great-grandchildren, Jordan Sanchez, Kestynn Ricketts, Ansley Ricketts, Sara Katherine Peeler, Elise Peeler, Jessalyn Romeyn, Emma Peeler, Wyatt James Peeler, Mary Kate Finch, Emme Finch, Anna Claire Mitchell, Reid Mitchell, Libby Mitchell, Grant Mitchell and Blair Anderson Peeler; two great-great-grandchildren, Ellie Kaye Romeyn and Alec Romeyn; three nieces, Joyce Ann McGee Farnam (Bill), Donna Nicklaus Mabry and Teresa Nicklaus Thomas (Archie); a nephew, Jim Ed McGee; two special cousins, De Etta Buckelew and Della Gould; and special son and daughter in love, Ralph and Sherry Warren.
Graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Lee Cemetery in Benton.
Strong, intelligent men usually aren't known for their grace, compassion and patience, but Buck was blessed with an abundant amount of each. We will deeply miss him, but we rejoice in knowing he is with his heavenly father and the love of his life, Mary Nell.
Pallbearers will be Chace Peeler, Ryan Peeler, Scott Peeler, Brandon Finch, Michael Mitchell and Jordan Sanchez.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 28, 2020