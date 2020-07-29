Janice Carolyn Crews, 82, of Benton, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 25. She was born March 4, 1938, in Helena, to Clifton and Sally Forbes.
Janice was a well-loved woman who cared about everyone she met. She was selfless and never met a stranger. You could often find her doing anything to help anybody and without complaining. She enjoyed yard work and tending to her flower gardens. She will be missed but her memory will be cherished and her legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for her. ?She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tommy Crews Sr.; a son, Tommy Crews Jr.; two sisters, Lula-Bell Ripberger and Shirley Cloud; and a brother, Billy Forbes.
Janice is survived by three sons, Johnny Crews, Richard Crews and Billy Crews; six grandchildren, Kelly Whitaker, Kimberly Crews, Brittney Johns, Michelle Mills, Leanna Crews and Tommy Crews III; eight great-grandchildren, Leo Venecia, Jordyn Walker, Haley Whitaker, Tyler Whitaker, Presley Mills, Caydence Johns, Garacelynn Crews and Cash Mills, due in November; three brothers, Tommy Forbes, Blackie Forbes and Eddie Joe Forbes; a sister, Patricia Sled; and many other extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Gray Gardens Chapel, located at 341 Grant 74 in Sheridan, with a private burial following at Bauxite Cemetery.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\ballard.