

Janice Nethercot Handley died peacefully at home in Norfolk, Virginia, on Feb. 25. She was 63 years old. Born and raised in Leicester, England, she emigrated to America with her husband and daughters where she followed her dream of becoming a nurse. Service to community was Jan's hallmark. She spent countless hours volunteering and saw the good in every person. Always active, Jan was an avid rower. She was a blue belt in Judo, and spent her 20s and 30s playing Netball in England. She was a faithful member of Church of the Advent in Norfolk. She will be forever remembered by her husband, Rod, and her three daughters, Natalie, Rhonda and Carly.?She is survived by her grandchildren, Hadleigh, Donavan, Tom, Aidan, Olivia, Julian, Louis, Victor, Florence and Ryah Joan. She is also survived by her mother, Joan Nethercot, and predeceased in death by her father, Vic.

She leaves eight sisters; two brothers; and a number of sisters- and brothers-in-law, all of whom adored her.

To know her was to love her. She had friends all over the world and a light has gone out for those who knew her.?A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Benton. Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary