Jeanette Ann Blood, 83, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25. She was born Jan. 6, 1937, in Fouke, to the late Willie and Estelle (Cox) Bohn.
Jeanette loved her family and was a doting grandmother and great-grandmother. She would always put others first and would do anything for anyone and anytime. Jeanette enjoyed making floral arrangements and interior decorating. Her special treat was getting her hair done every Friday. Shopping on QVC was a favorite hobby. Jeanette also cherished taking care of her favorite handicap dog, Gidget.
Preceding Jeanette in death are her husband, Adrian "Buddy" Blood; a son, Steven Smith; her parents; and a sister-in-law, Betty Bohn.
Left to cherish her memory are a son, Rickey Smith and wife, Lana, of Benton; a daughter, Kimberly Bagley and husband, Rick, of Benton; eight grandchildren, Andrea Cooper and husband, Allen, Michael Smith and wife, Mellissa, Scott Smith, Courtney Ashburn and husband, Chris, Brandy Gentry and husband, Jason, Letisha Young, Tonya Moore and husband, John, and Stephen Pope; 10 great-grandchildren, Emma, Lily, Jazzy, Donavan, Presley, Hanna, Ana, Jazzy, Juniper and Willow; two brothers, Dwaine Bohn and wife, Gwen, and Dale Bohn, both of Fouke; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends who loved Jeanette and will miss her always.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, with funeral service following at 11:30 a.m. at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton.
Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 30, 2020