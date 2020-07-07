Jeannie L. Cole, 76, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3, surrounded by family in Little Rock. Jeannie was born Aug. 29, 1943, in Pine Bluff. She was a faithful Christian of many years, and retired from Interstate Highway and Sign in 2016.
Jeannie was an exceptional mother, sister, niece and aunt, but her greatest joy was being "Meme." She was an avid Razorbacks fan and could talk sports with anyone.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Townsend (Randy), of Little Rock; a granddaughter, Heather Thornberry (Eric), of Bryant; two sisters, Sharon Andrews (Buddy), and Jan Leach (Phillip), both of Benton; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her greatest joys, great-grandchildren, Brody and Baker Thornberry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Hazel Lane; and a sister, Vickie Lane.
Family will received friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.
A graveside service, officiated by the Rev. Brock Patterson, will be held at 11 a.m. today, July 7, at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery in Benton.
