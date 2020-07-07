1/1
Jeannie L. Cole
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannie L. Cole, 76, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3, surrounded by family in Little Rock. Jeannie was born Aug. 29, 1943, in Pine Bluff. She was a faithful Christian of many years, and retired from Interstate Highway and Sign in 2016.
Jeannie was an exceptional mother, sister, niece and aunt, but her greatest joy was being "Meme." She was an avid Razorbacks fan and could talk sports with anyone.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Townsend (Randy), of Little Rock; a granddaughter, Heather Thornberry (Eric), of Bryant; two sisters, Sharon Andrews (Buddy), and Jan Leach (Phillip), both of Benton; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her greatest joys, great-grandchildren, Brody and Baker Thornberry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Hazel Lane; and a sister, Vickie Lane.
Family will received friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.
A graveside service, officiated by the Rev. Brock Patterson, will be held at 11 a.m. today, July 7, at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery in Benton.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jul. 7 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved