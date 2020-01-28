Home

Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Jerell Lynn Mullens


1945 - 2020
Jerell Lynn Mullens Obituary
Jerell Lynn Mullens, 74, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25. He was born Aug. 18, 1945, to Theo David and Martha Ellon Kimbrell Mullens. Jerell was a member of the Highway Church of Christ in Benton, Congo Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Scimitar Shriners Clown Unit and an avid Razorbacks fan. He was retired from AT&T and Southwestern Bell. He worked the last several years as a real estate agent for Crye-Leike
He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Ellon Mullens.
Jerell is survived by his wife of 46 years, Barbara Mullens, of Benton; a daughter, Jerelynn D. Mullens, of Benton; a stepson, Brinson (Kellye) Williams, of Lonsdale; a brother, Therell Ray (Ann) Mullens, of Rose Bud; his father, Theo David Mullens, of Benton; three grandchildren, Sydni (Steven) Varhalla, Alexandria (Cyle) Cooney and Calvin "Lil B" Brinson; two great-grandchild, Addyson and Kamdyn; and "soon-to-arrive" Stetson; and a number of close cousins and family members.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Ashby Funeral Home, with Dr. Jerry Butler officiating. 
Burial will follow at PineCrest Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Jan. 28, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Children's Home in Morrilton and the .
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: Jerell was the caretaker of many family members and will be missed by so many loved ones and friends.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 29, 2020
