Jerell Lynn Mullens, 74, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25. He was born Aug. 18, 1945, to Theo David and Martha Ellon Kimbrell Mullens. Jerell was a member of the Highway Church of Christ in Benton, Congo Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Scimitar Shriners Clown Unit and an avid Razorbacks fan. He was retired from AT&T and Southwestern Bell. He worked the last several years as a real estate agent for Crye-Leike
He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Ellon Mullens.
Jerell is survived by his wife of 46 years, Barbara Mullens, of Benton; a daughter, Jerelynn D. Mullens, of Benton; a stepson, Brinson (Kellye) Williams, of Lonsdale; a brother, Therell Ray (Ann) Mullens, of Rose Bud; his father, Theo David Mullens, of Benton; three grandchildren, Sydni (Steven) Varhalla, Alexandria (Cyle) Cooney and Calvin "Lil B" Brinson; two great-grandchild, Addyson and Kamdyn; and "soon-to-arrive" Stetson; and a number of close cousins and family members.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Ashby Funeral Home, with Dr. Jerry Butler officiating.
Burial will follow at PineCrest Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Jan. 28, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Children's Home in Morrilton and the .
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: Jerell was the caretaker of many family members and will be missed by so many loved ones and friends.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 29, 2020