Jerry L. Hawkins


Jerry L. Hawkins Obituary


Jerry L. Hawkins, 61, of Benton, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, after battling cancer. He was born June 26, 1957, in Warren. Jerry was a Baptist and a carpenter by trade. He loved to hunt, fish and cook. 
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Hawkins; his mother, Ruby Tully;  and his step-father, John Tully Jr.
He was survived by a daughter, Audreona (Steven) Ferren; two grandchildren, Rylee and Landyn Ferren; two brothers, Eugene (Beverly) Hawkins and Benny Hawkins; a sister, Ola Bramlett; several nieces and nephews; and his fur buddy, Peaches. 
"Rest in peace, Little Brother".
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation service is entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 11, 2019
