Jerry L. Hawkins, 61, of Benton, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, after battling cancer. He was born June 26, 1957, in Warren. Jerry was a Baptist and a carpenter by trade. He loved to hunt, fish and cook.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Hawkins; his mother, Ruby Tully; and his step-father, John Tully Jr.
He was survived by a daughter, Audreona (Steven) Ferren; two grandchildren, Rylee and Landyn Ferren; two brothers, Eugene (Beverly) Hawkins and Benny Hawkins; a sister, Ola Bramlett; several nieces and nephews; and his fur buddy, Peaches.
"Rest in peace, Little Brother".
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation service is entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 11, 2019