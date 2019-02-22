|
|
Jerry Wayne Sparrow, 77, of Bryant, passed away
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Amberwood Nursing Home in
Benton. He was born July 8, 1941, in Little Rock, to the late
Carthel and Doris Davidson Sparrow. Jerry was the grandson
of Rudolph and Prudence Haralson Sparrow and Ira Edward
and Hallie Rison Davidson. He was a graduate of Jacksonville
High School and was employed by the FBI in Washington
D.C.; Jackson, Mississippi; and New Orleans. He also
worked for IBM in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Little Rock. After
retirement from IBM, he was employed by
the State of Arkansas in the Department of
Information Systems.
Jerry was past president of his local Ham
Radio Club. He served in the Air National Guard
and marched in JFK's funeral while he was
employed by the FBI in Washington.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 57 years,
Elizabeth Bolin Sparrow; a sister, Jane Wiley, of Heber
Springs; a brother, David (Sherry) Sparrow Sr., of
Jacksonville, Alabama; a sister- in- law, Barbara Reynolds
(Russ), of Washington D.C.; and a brother-in-law, Michael
(Annie) Bolin, of Little Rock; as well as several great-nieces
and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at
Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday,
Feb. 25, at Old Liberty Baptist Church, Fern Lane, off Hwy
64 in Conway.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 22, 2019