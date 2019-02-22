

Jerry Wayne Sparrow, 77, of Bryant, passed away

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Amberwood Nursing Home in

Benton. He was born July 8, 1941, in Little Rock, to the late

Carthel and Doris Davidson Sparrow. Jerry was the grandson

of Rudolph and Prudence Haralson Sparrow and Ira Edward

and Hallie Rison Davidson. He was a graduate of Jacksonville

High School and was employed by the FBI in Washington

D.C.; Jackson, Mississippi; and New Orleans. He also

worked for IBM in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Little Rock. After

retirement from IBM, he was employed by

the State of Arkansas in the Department of

Information Systems.

Jerry was past president of his local Ham

Radio Club. He served in the Air National Guard

and marched in JFK's funeral while he was

employed by the FBI in Washington.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 57 years,

Elizabeth Bolin Sparrow; a sister, Jane Wiley, of Heber

Springs; a brother, David (Sherry) Sparrow Sr., of

Jacksonville, Alabama; a sister- in- law, Barbara Reynolds

(Russ), of Washington D.C.; and a brother-in-law, Michael

(Annie) Bolin, of Little Rock; as well as several great-nieces

and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at

Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday,

Feb. 25, at Old Liberty Baptist Church, Fern Lane, off Hwy

64 in Conway.

Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 22, 2019