Jesse L. Allen, 69, of Benton, passed away Friday, May 17. He was born Oct. 16, 1949, in Taylorville, Illinois, to the late Jesse Ray and Evelyn Grace Allen.

Jesse was most passionate about his family and the time he spent with them. He loved motorcycles, golfing, woodworking, fishing, painting and music. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Brenda Allen; three sons, Joshua Lee Allen and wife, Nickii, Zachary Ray Allen and wife, Tandy, with Baby Bump, and The Third Son, Michael Paul Vogelpohl; two brothers, Terry Dean Allen and Carl Eugene Allen; and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the chapel of Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton.

Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/bryant.

Family Comments: The family would like to take this time to thank CARTI, doctors and especially the ICU/CCU nurses at Baptist for all the compassionate care they provided to both Jesse and the family during this difficult time. Published in The Saline Courier on May 19, 2019