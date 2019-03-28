

Jesse Lopez Ramos, 76, of Bauxite, leaves this world to be with Jesus after a long battle with cancer. Always a loving and caring man to all he knew - family members and friends alike - but especially the love of his life, his wife of 50 years, Marlene Abbott Ramos. Jesse served his nation in the U.S. Army as a mechanic and worked 33 years at Alcoa where he retired.

Jesse was preceded in death by his father and mother, Jesus Lopez Ramos and Mary Avalos Ramos, San Jose, California; two sisters, Mary Louise Ramos, of Salinas, California, and Susie Ramos, of Haywood, California; two brothers, Frank and Steven Ramos, of San Jose, California; four brothers-in-law, AG, Felton, Carol and Hubert Abbott; and two sisters-in-law, Ellon Turley and Ethel Fulcher, all of Benton.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene Abbott Ramos; six brothers and sisters, Connie Godinez, Martin Lopez Ramos, Joe Lopez Ramos, Rosalie Avalos Ramos, Julian Avalos Ramos and Cecila Avalos Ramos; three adopted children, Adam Ramos, Levi Ramos (Sara) and Dallas Bryant; four stepchildren, David Bryant, Debra Bryant, Russell Bryant (Catherine) and Robin Bryant; three brothers-in-law, Jerry, Horace and Gene Abbott; four grandchildren, Kolbi, Chloe, Olivia and Westley Ramos; and many nieces and nephews, family members and friends who loved Jesse and will miss him always.

Reception visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Smith-Benton funeral home.

The Rev. Bill Williams will be officiating.

Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.

Family Comments: A special thanks to two nieces that went above and beyond to help in Jesse's last days, Nancy Howell Jumper and Sharon Abbott Dempsey. Also special thanks to the hospice nurses for their care. Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 28, 2019