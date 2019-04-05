Resources More Obituaries for Jessie Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jessie Irene Smith

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jessie Irene Smith, Benton, received her Heavenly flight ticket March 7, 2019. She flew first-class nonstop to praise her Lord and received her newly prepared Heavenly home.

Born April 8, 1930, in Red Oak, Oklahoma, Jessie was a strong Christian woman committed to taking care of her family and all she came in touch with. She was a graduate of business school and worked in the banking career field for 30-plus years. She was the owner of the Lake Norrell boat landing for many years while taking care of her husband, Tim, who had many health issues. While working at Citizen National Bank of Jacksonville, she worked behind the scene and co-founded Pathfinders of AR. She was president of the local Professional Business Women Organization and was past president of the state PBW.

During this time at Lake Norrell she, along with three others, organized the Lake Norrell Area Association. Later on, working closely with her friend, Dorothy Forsythe, and others, they chartered the Lake Norrell Area Fire and Rescue Department.

And in the winter months, they made their home in south Texas at the Llano Grande Lake RV Park where Jessie became the activities director for 20 years. While being the park's activity director, she organized the South Texas Activity Director's Association, where they share visions and entertainment ideas with each other.

Her God-given talent was to help others, whether it was helping veterans learn to cope with life after World War II or working as a volunteer with hospice in Bryant for several years, she continued doing God's command.

She leaves behind a daughter, Sherry Wolfe and husband, Tom; a stepdaughter, Sandy Armstrong and husband, Richard; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and her loving furry friend who still misses her.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 60 years, Tim R. Smith; her cherished loving parents, Jess and Dona Simmons; five sisters, Grace, Oleta, LaDean, Chloe and Anna Mael, who all grew up in Peter Pender, Arkansas.

Jessie's spirit of giving and serving goes well past our understanding. Her final gift, her body, has been given to the Genesis Foundation for research.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. April 13, at the Trinity Baptist Church, located at 702 Church St. in Benton. Friends and family are welcome.

The Rev. Mike Titsworth will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Lake Norrell Area Fire Department. Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 5, 2019