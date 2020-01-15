|
|
Jessie Mae Blanks, 70, of Benton, passed away Friday, Jan. 3. She was born Dec. 31, 1949, in Portland, Arkansas. Jessie worked for Pepsi Cola Co. and Henri's Food Product Co. as a packer and operator for 16 years, later becoming known as Unilever Best Food in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In January 2004, she relocated to Benton and worked six years for Saline Memorial Hospital as a Dietary Aide and retired Oct. 29, 2010. Jessie was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Lee Jackson; her mother, Angeline Gilbert; her grandmother, Eula Washington; and four siblings, James Jackson, Mary Wilson, Bettie Willis and Anthony Gilbert.
She is survived by her husband, Harol Gene Blanks; and eight siblings, Beulah Hunt, Bobbie William, Virl Newsom and Ardell Willis, all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Arthur (Wanda) Willis, of Dixon, California, Carolyn (Roosevelt) Wilson, of Little Rock, Dorothy Agoro, of Racine, Wisconsin, and Elma Gilbert, of Kansas City, Missouri.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Ashby Funeral Home, with funeral service beginning at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow at Lee Cemetery in Benton. Bro. Kim Hammer will be officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 15, 2020