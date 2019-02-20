Home

Services
Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home
6700 Alcoa Road
Benton, AZ 72019
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Jett Otto Matthews


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jett Otto Matthews Obituary

Jett Otto Matthews, 84, was born March 11, 1934, to Milton and Birdie Mae Matthews. He passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, after a short bout with cancer.
He was raised near Ray Winder Field and loved baseball, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the S&H Hunting Club. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy (E8 2nd Class) and a U.S. Postal Service employee for 32 years.
Jett was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Sylvia Ann Crow Matthews; a son, Wayne Matthews; and his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by a daughter, Sharon Ann (Doug) Dewease, of Bauxite; a son, Brian (Stephanie) Matthews, of Alexander; five grandchildren, Sarah (Drew) Ross, of Crossett, Jay Dewease, of Bauxite, Justin (Ashley) Matthews, of East End, Coriana (Nick) Gladden, of Little Rock, and Mallory and Jacob Matthews, of Alexander; four great-grandchildren, Saylor and Isabel Ross, of Crossett, Koen Wayne Matthews, of East End, and Lily Sage Gladden, of Little Rock; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 22, in the chapel of Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, with Pastor Tom Williams officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Jay Dewease, Justin Matthews, Jacob Matthews, John Dale, Kaward Jolly and Ismael Leyva.
Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
A time of visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the funeral home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 20, 2019
