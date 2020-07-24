1/
Jewell Dean 'Deanie' Ballard
Our precious Aunt Jewell Dean "Deanie" Ballard, of Fort Smith, formally of Benton, arrived safely at home in the arms of Jesus to "the applause of Heaven" on Wednesday, July 22. Aunt Deanie was born Sept. 2, 1925, to William Andrew Howard and Verda Lee Gates Howard, the third of four girls. She joined Ruby and Louise and was later joined by baby sister, Helen Marie.
Aunt Deanie married Morris E. Ballard on July 6, 1946, and they were married for 53 years until Uncle Morris went to Heaven on the evening of Oct. 10, 1999. Aunt Deanie was a cosmetologist at the Modern Salon in Benton for many years, retiring in 1965. She was a professional seamstress and enjoyed sewing for friends, as well as continuing to cut and style hair for friends and family for many years. Later in life she continued to enjoy sewing and work "Word Find" puzzles as long as her eyesight would allow.
Aunt Deanie was preceded to Heaven by her parents, William Andrew and Verda Lee Gates Howard; three sisters, Ruby Hobbs, Louise (Charles) Mangum and Helen (Fred) Thomas; and her husband of 53 years, Morris E. Ballard.
Aunt Deanie is survived by seven nieces, Margaret Ann (Douglas) Brown and family, Betty Drake and family, Mary (Don) Orender and family, Martha Ramsey and family, Janie (Denny) Thompson and family, Sandi Arzt and family and Darlene (Joe) McCanless and family; nine nephews, Howard Keith (Corinne) Thomas and family, James Allen (Nina) Thomas and family, Mark Fredrick (Sharon) Thomas and family, Karl Lynn (Carla) Thomas and family, Ralph (Sherry) Warren and family, Ron (Kathy) Ballard and family, Dwight (Susie) Everett and family, Richard Vineyard and family and Bobby and Annette Stone and family, including Hayley (Hayden) Stewart and son, Clark Stone Stewart, Chance Stone, Elvis (Katie) Opris' and children, Adrielle, Elias, Arlon, and Eden, who have been her caregivers as she lived with Bobby and Annette Stone for 18 years. 
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Bobby Stone officiating. 
Burial will follow at Old Rosemont Cemetery in Benton.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at Sharon Missionary Baptist Church.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Jul. 24 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
