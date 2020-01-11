|
|
Jewell J. Whitfield, 87, of Benton, went to be with her Lord Thursday, Jan. 9, with her family by her side. She was born May 21, 1932, in Wright City, Oklahoma, to the late William Roy and Lois Medcalf Hulsey.
Jewell was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Bonnie Hulsey; her husband, Ray Whitfield; an infant daughter, Marsha Jean Whitfield; a daughter, Debbie Prewett; a daughter-in-law, Stacy Whitfield; four grandchildren, Kenny and Shelly Prewett, and Angel and Richard Whitfield; two brothers, Ross Hulsey and Ronnie Hulsey; and a sister, Reva Barclay.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna (David) Huddleston, of Benton; a son, Ricky Whitfield, of Malvern; a son-in-law, Charles Prewett, of Malvern; three grandchildren, Michael (Denise) Prewett, Jeremie (Brandy) Huddleston and Cody (Rachel) Whitfield; five great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Tyler (Shelby), Hunter Huddleston, Dianna Wells and Kadience Prewett; two great-great-grandchildren, Austin Huddleston and Bentley Huddleston; a brother, Gayle Hulsey; and four sisters, Vera Milam, Linda Norman, Lena Hussey and Ann Weaver.
Pallbearers will be Jeremie Huddleston, Tyler Huddleston, Justin Witham, Don Milam, Tony Milam and Kelly Rowe. Honorary Pallbearers will be Hunter Huddleston, Michael Prewett, Cody Whitfield, Frank Brazil and Dustin Brumley.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Ashby Funeral Home, with Bro. Marcus Blakey officiating. Burial will follow at Mars Hill Cemetery in Bauxite.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: The family would like to thank Saline Memorial Hospital, the fifth-floor nurses and the Saline Memorial Hospice House in Bryant, for all their love and care of our mother.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 11, 2020