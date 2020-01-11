Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Resources
More Obituaries for Jewell Whitfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewell J, Whitfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jewell J, Whitfield Obituary
Jewell J. Whitfield, 87, of Benton, went to be with her Lord Thursday, Jan. 9, with her family by her side. She was born May 21, 1932, in Wright City, Oklahoma, to the late William Roy and Lois Medcalf Hulsey.
Jewell was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Bonnie Hulsey; her husband, Ray Whitfield; an infant daughter, Marsha Jean Whitfield; a daughter, Debbie Prewett; a daughter-in-law, Stacy Whitfield; four grandchildren, Kenny and Shelly Prewett, and Angel and Richard Whitfield; two brothers, Ross Hulsey and Ronnie Hulsey; and a sister, Reva Barclay.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna (David) Huddleston, of Benton; a son, Ricky Whitfield, of Malvern; a son-in-law, Charles Prewett, of Malvern; three grandchildren, Michael (Denise) Prewett, Jeremie (Brandy) Huddleston and Cody (Rachel) Whitfield; five great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Tyler (Shelby), Hunter Huddleston, Dianna Wells and Kadience Prewett; two great-great-grandchildren, Austin Huddleston and Bentley Huddleston; a brother, Gayle Hulsey; and four sisters, Vera Milam, Linda Norman, Lena Hussey and Ann Weaver.
Pallbearers will be Jeremie Huddleston, Tyler Huddleston, Justin Witham, Don Milam, Tony Milam and Kelly Rowe. Honorary Pallbearers will be Hunter Huddleston, Michael Prewett, Cody Whitfield, Frank Brazil and Dustin Brumley.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Ashby Funeral Home, with Bro. Marcus Blakey officiating.  Burial will follow at Mars Hill Cemetery in Bauxite.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: The family would like to thank Saline Memorial Hospital, the fifth-floor nurses and the Saline Memorial Hospice House in Bryant, for all their love and care of our mother.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jewell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ashby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -