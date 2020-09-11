Jimmy D. Yates, 85, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9. He was born Jan. 4, 1935, in Onyx, Arkansas, to the late Harvie and Delila Janie Gossage Yates. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Veterans of Foreign War and American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvie and Janie Yates; his wife, Martha Nell Blake Yates; a brother, Vernon Yates; and two sisters, Nettie Caroline Wilson and Georgia Ann Tarvin.
Jim is survived by two sons, Randy (Kelly) Yates Sr. and Harvey (Christie) Yates; a daughter, Dr. Renee Yates Shoppach and husband, Dr. Jon Paul Shoppach; seven grandchildren, Dale Yates, Tiffany Everage, Alex Shoppach, Caleb Shoppach, Nathan Shoppach, Delilah Shoppach and Jimmy Yates; and a very special friend, Billie French.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, with Bro. John Baxley officiating.
Burial will follow at Kentucky Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.