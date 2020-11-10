Jimmy Ray Long, 75, of Mabelvale, passed away Friday, Nov. 6. He was born Oct. 2, 1945, to the late Harry D. Long and Ruby Nell Long Shelnutt.

Jimmy was a hard worker, spending most of his career in the roofing business and becoming the proud owner and operator of Top Seal Roofing before retiring. He was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Benton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Kathy Long.

Jimmy is survived by three brothers, Delbert (Betty) Long, of Sherwood, Frankie (Jean) Long, of Gentry, and Tony (Lita) Long of Bismark; two sons, Scotty (Kim) Long, of East End, and Jimmy (Shea) Long, of Bryant; six grandchildren, Dylan Long, Justin Long, Paige Long, Tanner Long, Abbigail Long and Malley Long; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service will be held ­­­at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.

Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in East End.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Cemetery in East End.

