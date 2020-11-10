1/1
Jimmy Ray Long
Jimmy Ray Long, 75, of Mabelvale, passed away Friday, Nov. 6. He was born Oct. 2, 1945, to the late Harry D. Long and Ruby Nell Long Shelnutt.
Jimmy was a hard worker, spending most of his career in the roofing business and becoming the proud owner and operator of Top Seal Roofing before retiring. He was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Benton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Kathy Long. 
Jimmy is survived by three brothers, Delbert (Betty) Long, of Sherwood, Frankie (Jean) Long, of Gentry, and Tony (Lita) Long of Bismark; two sons, Scotty (Kim) Long, of East End, and Jimmy (Shea) Long, of Bryant; six grandchildren, Dylan Long, Justin Long, Paige Long, Tanner Long, Abbigail Long and Malley Long; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be held ­­­at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.
Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in East End. 
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. 
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Cemetery in East End.

Published in The Saline Courier from Nov. 10 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
