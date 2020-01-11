Home

JoAnn Lynette Hollenberger, 78, of Benton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9. She was born in East End to the late Hezekiah Eugene and Louise Covington Carlton. JoAnn was retired from North American Phillips Company in Little Rock. She was of the Baptist faith.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Mitchell and then Burkie Hollenberger.
She is survived by three sons, Robert (Karen) Mitchell, of Benton; James Mitchell, of Benton; and Jeff (Melissa) Mitchell, of Fort Worth, Texas; two brothers, Steve and Jim Carlton; three grandchildren, Michelle, Chris and Kevin; and five great-grandchildren, Peyton, Brayden, Lily, Max and Blair.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Salem Cemetery in East End.
Services are entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 11, 2020
