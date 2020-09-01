1/
Joe Earl Brewer
1923 - 2020
Joe Earl Brewer, 97, of Benton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30. He was born July 19, 1923, in Windom, Texas. Joe was a WWII U.S. Army veteran and retired from ABF Freight Line after 18 years as a truck driver. He was a member of the Teamsters. 
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Thomas Brewer and Verna Brewer; four brothers, Tom, Ross, Lloyd A. and Roy D. Brewer; a sister, Virginia Ruth Brewer; and a grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Judith C. Brewer; three sons, Chris, Scott G. (Michelle) and Timothy J. Brewer; a daughter, Lesa Lawrence; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Pipkin Cemetery.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ashby Funeral Home
SEP
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pipkin Cemetery
