Joe Thomas Naramore Sr., 88, of Benton, passed away Monday, Feb. 17. He was born Dec. 3, 1931, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to the late Malto Lonzo and Elizabeth Naramore. Joe was retired from Alcoa and worked on the side laying hardwood floors for more than 35 years. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joe loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by two sons, Joe (Holly) Naramore, and Greg Naramore, both of Bauxite; a daughter, Judy Poe, of Bryant; a sister, Jewell Hall, of Alabama; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at New Life Baptist Church in Alexander.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 19, 2020