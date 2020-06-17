John Anthony Giaimo, 85, of Bryant, passed away peacefully Friday, June 12. He was born July 30, 1934, in Jamestown, New York, to Joseph and Sarah DiFrancisco.?He is preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Kevin Powell.?John is survived by his wife, Lou Lucas Giaimo; two daughters, Sally (Tony) Adami, of Benton, and Chrissy (Steve) Wright, of Bryant; a brother, Thomas (Cathy) Giaimo, of Cleveland, Ohio; five grandchildren, Brandon Adami (Victoria Thompson), Linda Post, Brittney (Jonathan) Pounders, Danny (Brittany) Powell and Cami (Jarrod) Beers; and seven great-grandchildren, Hayden, Avery, and Lily Pounders, Josie Mae Post, Nora Kate Powell, and Nathan and Nicholas Beers.?A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Alexander.
Serving as pallbearers are Danny Powell, Jonathan Pounders, Tony Adami, Steve Wright, Chris Post, and Jonathan Hurd. Brandon Adami and Jarrod Beers will be serving as honorary pallbearers.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/bryant.
Family Comments: The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Victoria Thompson for her loving care of Papa. Her patience was limitless and Papa loved her. We would also like to thank Baptist Home Hospice for their support and care.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 30, 2020.