John Anthony Giaimo
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Anthony Giaimo, 85, of Bryant, passed away peacefully Friday, June 12. He was born July 30, 1934, in Jamestown, New York, to Joseph and Sarah DiFrancisco.?He is preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Kevin Powell.?John is survived by his wife, Lou Lucas Giaimo; two daughters, Sally (Tony) Adami, of Benton, and Chrissy (Steve) Wright, of Bryant; a brother, Thomas (Cathy) Giaimo, of Cleveland, Ohio; five grandchildren, Brandon Adami (Victoria Thompson), Linda Post, Brittney (Jonathan) Pounders, Danny (Brittany) Powell and Cami (Jarrod) Beers; and seven great-grandchildren, Hayden, Avery, and Lily Pounders, Josie Mae Post, Nora Kate Powell, and Nathan and Nicholas Beers.?A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Alexander.
Serving as pallbearers are Danny Powell, Jonathan Pounders, Tony Adami, Steve Wright, Chris Post, and Jonathan Hurd. Brandon Adami and Jarrod Beers will be serving as honorary pallbearers.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/bryant.
Family Comments: The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Victoria Thompson for her loving care of Papa. Her patience was limitless and Papa loved her. We would also like to thank Baptist Home Hospice for their support and care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-Ballard Funeral Home
306 S Main
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 315-4047
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved