John Edward Wages


1937 - 2020
John Edward Wages Obituary
John Edward Wages, 82, passed away Friday, Feb. 21. He was born Aug. 3, 1937, in Benton, to the late Dewell Wages and Doris (Ballard) Wages Jones. John was a strong man and a rock to his family. He retired from Reynolds Metals and served as a volunteer fireman in Salem. Big Piney was his favorite place to be where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and riding four-wheelers. He loved to go to Shotgun Dan's - not just for the pizza, but because he helped build it by cutting every board in the place. John was a lover of Elvis and westerns. John had a sharp mind and could tell you where the best fishing spots were. He was smart and always knew how to fix anything. John was a collector of Niloak pottery and attended auctions to buy and sell his treasures. In his younger years, John was a golf caddy in Hot Springs for some of the gangsters. Recently, John made the statement, "I've lived a great life." And that he most certainly did. His family knows that when Jesus called him home, he was ready to go to Heaven, with a fishing pole in his hand.
Preceding John in death were a daughter, Cheryl Wages; his parents; and a brother, Jerry Wages.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Louise Wages; a son, Daryl Wages and fiancé, Angela; two daughters, Debbie Rabalais and husband, Ray, and Carla Hill and husband, Kelly;
six grandchildren, Josh Wages, Eden Rabalais, Devon Hill, Leslie Hill, Clay Rabalais, and Brittany Wages; five great-grandchildren; and many family members and friends who loved John and will miss him always.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Lee Cemetery on Military Road in Benton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 26, 2020
