John Edward Wages, 82, passed away Friday, Feb. 21. He was born Aug. 3, 1937, in Benton, to the late Dewell Wages and Doris (Ballard) Wages Jones. John was a strong man and a rock to his family. He retired from Reynolds Metals and served as a volunteer fireman in Salem. Big Piney was his favorite place to be where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and riding four-wheelers. He loved to go to Shotgun Dan's - not just for the pizza, but because he helped build it by cutting every board in the place. John was a lover of Elvis and westerns. John had a sharp mind and could tell you where the best fishing spots were. He was smart and always knew how to fix anything. John was a collector of Niloak pottery and attended auctions to buy and sell his treasures. In his younger years, John was a golf caddy in Hot Springs for some of the gangsters. Recently, John made the statement, "I've lived a great life." And that he most certainly did. His family knows that when Jesus called him home, he was ready to go to Heaven, with a fishing pole in his hand.
Preceding John in death were a daughter, Cheryl Wages; his parents; and a brother, Jerry Wages.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Louise Wages; a son, Daryl Wages and fiancé, Angela; two daughters, Debbie Rabalais and husband, Ray, and Carla Hill and husband, Kelly;
six grandchildren, Josh Wages, Eden Rabalais, Devon Hill, Leslie Hill, Clay Rabalais, and Brittany Wages; five great-grandchildren; and many family members and friends who loved John and will miss him always.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Lee Cemetery on Military Road in Benton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 26, 2020