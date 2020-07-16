John Ford Goodman, 79, of Bauxite, passed away Tuesday, July 14. He was born Nov. 9, 1940, in Amory, Mississippi, to the late Ford and Irma Goodman.
John loved everything about the outdoors, whether that be fishing or working on construction projects around his house. He was a graduate of East Nashville High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of Southern Mississippi. Much of John's life was characterized by service. This way of life began early, as he served in the U.S. Army as a young man. He also found an outlet for service in the church. Every Wednesday night, for as long as his loved ones remember, he delivered meals from First Baptist Church to shut-ins throughout Saline County. He was also an active member of Sunshine Circle. On Sundays, John attended First Baptist Church, where he was both an usher and second-grade Sunday School teacher. Many from his class remember him as "Papa John," and he had a positive impact on a great number of children throughout his 25-plus years of teaching. In his most recent years, he served his community proudly as Bauxite city councilman. After a life of generosity and compassion, he leaves behind a legacy of humility and service in our community.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Nancy Byrum Goodman; a son, Carter Goodman and his wife, Ashley Goodman, of Jacksonville, Florida; a daughter, Alethea Simpson and her husband, John Simpson, of Bauxite; a brother, Paul Goodman, of Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Lauren Goodman, Caron Ellis, Abigail Goodman, Emma Comer and John Ford Goodman II, all of Jacksonville, Florida, Justin Simpson, of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Bayleigh Simpson and Hayden Simpson, of Bauxite; four great-grandchildren, Lily Ellis, Jude Ellis and Shiloh Ellis, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Emily Simpson, of Wichita Falls, Texas; a number of nieces and nephews, along with many friends.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.
Services will be will be held at First Baptist Church of Benton in Selph Hall, located at 211 S. Market St. in Benton. Following the state of Arkansas COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be provided and social distancing will be maintained.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Benton Child's Ministry at 211 S. Market, Benton, AR 72015.
