John H. Butler, born Nov. 19, 1939, died the morning Friday, Oct. 9. John was the son of the late Fred and Malinda Butler.?John was preceded in death by his parents; and a special aunt and uncle, Goldie and Brown (Bish) Welch.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Peggy Ballard Butler, of Benton; two daughters, Laura Butler, of Benton, and Rachel Butler Gavini and husband, Bryan, of Boston; a grandson, Bishop John Butler; two sisters, Gwen Rowan and Sandra Rose; a brother-in-law, Gary Ballard and wife, Joy; a sister-in-law, Sue Ballard Sheppard and husband, Alan; and innumerable loving cousins, nieces, nephews, special friends and former colleagues.?John graduated from Benton High School In 1957, and from Arkansas State Teachers College (now UCA) in 1961. John received a master's degree in mathematics from Southeast Oklahoma State University. In the fall of 1961, he began his teaching career as a math and science teacher at Port Hueneme High School in Oxnard, California. In 1966, the family returned to Benton where he continued his teaching career. In 1967, John became assistant principal at Benton High School, and in 1968, he assumed the role of principal, which he held until 1994. During those years, Benton High School, his fellow teachers, and the many thousands of students were always in his heart. He constantly strove to improve the academic quality of Benton High School.?John was a hard-working man who cared deeply for his family and who seemed larger than life to so many more. As a hobby, John enjoyed building inboard race boats and built many boats during his life. Many of his family, friends and former students can attest to John's love for going very fast, with many experiencing a mix of terrified glee as they rode as passengers in the boat or skied behind. He loved boating, skiing and camping on the lakes of Arkansas, especially Lake Catherine in Hot Springs, where the family spent time each summer for many years.
A memorial service will be held at Butler Auditorium at Benton High School when the COVID-19 pandemic has abated and we can all gather together safely to celebrate John's memory.
In lieu of flowers, an academic scholarship fund will be set up in honor of John for a BHS student who intends to pursue higher learning in mathematics and science (STEM).
Pallbearers will be Jay Brentlinger, Betty Berry, Ron Mays, Eddie Smith, Joe Kates, Bob Maertens, Joe Caldwell, Allan Yearr, and Mike Perry.
Honorary pallbearers will be all Benton High School teachers from 1967 to 1994
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.