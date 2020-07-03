John Hobert Kimbrell III, 45, of Malvern, passed away Monday, June 29. He was born Oct. 14, 1974, in Little Rock, to John and Ruby Reeves Kimbrell Jr. John graduated from Malvern High School and was a member of Second Baptist Church. John was plant manager and regional coordinator for Forterra. John was also a member of NWTF and loved to hunt.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Kimbrell Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Edith Sorrells Kimbrell, to whom he married June 26, 2004; a son, J.J. Kimbrell; his mother, Ruby Kimbrell; a sister, Tonya Kimbrell, all of Malvern; his in-laws, Deborah Hutchinson and Wes Shamhart; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. today, July 3, at Second Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to service with Bros. Joey McDermott and John Chandler officiating.
Pallbearers will be Wes Shamhart, Charles Reeves Jr., Spencer Harkins, Jason Riggan, Chris Gray, Matt Kriigel, Steve Hall and J. D. Cothren. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brent Whitley, Brent Wheatley, Jeff Crites, Keith Mundie, Asa Riggan, Ken Voss, Dren Calisas and Bobby McClain.
Arrangements are entrusted to Regency Funeral Home. Online guest book: regencyfuneralhome.com.