John Willard Fisher, 64, of Benton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20. He was born Oct. 22, 1955, in Hot Springs, to Mary Lee and George William Fisher, who have preceded him in death.
John is survived by his wife, Diane Fisher ,of Benton; three children, Avie Sassan (Leo), of Springdale, Jonathan Fisher (Regina), of Mounds, Oklahoma, and Natasha Reeves (Allen), of Benton; two grandchildren, Alyssa Sassan and Nick Reeves; and numerous relatives and friends.
John was a wonderful husband and father, as well as a successful sales executive. John was a follower of Christ and member of Centerpoint Church in Benton, along with his wife.
He adored his family and friends, as he was always reaching out to ensure they knew they were loved. He loved Lake Ouachita and was part of the lake community for more than30 years. He enjoyed boating, skiing, hunting, cards, dominoes and anything that brought his family together.
A celebration of life will be scheduled and communicated later when we are able to gather safely.
John will be laid to rest alongside his mother at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Bismarck.
