1/1
Jonathan Douglas Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan Douglas Snyder, 65, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, July 21. He was born Dec. 20, 1954, in Jackson, Michigan, to the late George and Angelyn Snyder.
He was predeceased by a brother, Mike Snyder; and a son, Jonathan Snyder Jr.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Benton for 35 years.
Jonathan loved politics, the challenge of the stock market and canoeing on the Buffalo River. He especially loved his dog, Roman, and his cat, P.I.T.A. (Pain in the ass). He loved his family dearly.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his lovely wife of almost 44 years, Marcia; and his four beautiful girls, Melia Snyder (Todd Walton), of Colorado, Alyssa Snyder (Margaret Thomas), of Fayetteville, Kristen Snyder, of Miami, and Elizabeth Snyder of Fife, Washington.
He also leaves behind two brothers, George Snyder II (Ann), of Fair Oaks California, and Geoff Snyder (Laura), of Jackson, Michigan; two sisters, Kathleen Klumpp (Marlin), of Tecumseh, Michigan, and Sue Smolinski (Ken), of Jackson, Michigan; a very special friend, Travis Traxler; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends who loved Jonathan and will miss him always.
In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to the Saline County Humane Society in Benton.
Family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jul. 24 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Benton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved