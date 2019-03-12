Jordan "Jordy" Canal Nolen, 28, of Benton, passed away Friday, March 9, 2019. He was born Feb. 24, 1991, in Benton, to Tommy and Debbie Nolen.

Jordan was a journeyman electrician currently employed at Hilltop Electric. Jordan was full of charisma. When he walked into a room, everyone immediately was drawn to him and loved him. Jordan was the protector, guardian and caretaker of the family. He saw the world as it was and never had filters or blinders on. Jordan enjoyed sports of all kinds, but his favorites were football, baseball, and swimming at the lake. He lived life on the edge. Jordan also was a "Lord of the Rings" fan and loved to read.

Preceding Jordan in death are his paternal grandparents, Canal "C.A." and Susan Arizona Nolen; his grandfather, Wylie Burch; and four uncles, Loy Dale Nolen, Don Hanson, Wally Burch and Ricky Burch.

Jordan leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Tommy and Debbie Nolen, of Benton; two sisters and a brother, Carla Shelnutt (Doyle), Laurie Curry (Kyle), and Joseph Alex Nolen, of Benton; his maternal grandmother, Arbry Eulene Ray; three nieces and nephews, Doyle Shelnutt, Haley Shelnutt and Sawyer "See-Saw" Curry; three aunts, Joy Richards, Kathy Hanson and Twinda Broadway (Kenneth); his cousins Rusty Nolen, Karen Pearce (Charlie), and daughter, Sara, Susan Ballou (Ron) and children Cameron and Lauren, Kim Sweet (Daniel) and children Austin and Michael, Susan Wilkins (Paul) and children Lawson and Gunner, Terra Swaim, Kelton Broadway, Branden Broadway (Megan), Carmen Haynes (Jared); second cousin, Dean Brown and great aunt, Ruth Richards of Danville; great uncle, Glen Inman of Oklahoma; best friend and honorary family member, Tyler "T.O." Oglesby; and a host of family and friends who love Jordan and will miss him always.

A reception visitation was held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, 322 N. Market Street, Benton.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. today, March 12, at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Waveland.

Serving as pallbearers are Joseph Nolen, Branden Broadway, Tyler "T.O." Oglesby, Kyle Curry, Doyle H. Shelnutt and Jared Haynes.

Honorary pallbearers are Blake Nations, Doyle E. Shelnutt, Kenneth Broadway and Kelton Broadway.

His parents are giving thanks to the Lord for his life. To receive salvation and see Jordy again, follow Romans 10:9-10 (KJV).

"That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the LORD Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation."

Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.

Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com. Published in The Saline Courier from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019