Joseph "Joey" Carter


2000 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph "Joey" Carter Obituary
Joseph "Joey" Carter, 19, of Alexander, passed away March 27, 2019. He was born March 9, 2000, in Benton, to Kelli Bennett and Matt Carter.
Joey was a "momma's boy" and loved spending time with his family. He had the most beautiful blue eyes and was his mother's favorite "blue-eyed child." Joey enjoyed playing video games and hanging out with his friends being a normal teenager.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Johnny Carter.
He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Matt Carter, of Alexander; his mother, Kelli Bennett and her husband, Kenny, of Benton; a brother, Jacob Carter; a sister, Kariss Carter; two stepbrothers, Cody Bennett and Chris Bennett; a stepsister, Kaiya Bennett; his paternal grandmother, Lynn Carter; his maternal grandparents, Alisa Dudley and her husband, Richard; and several family members and friends who loved Joey and will miss him always.
A reception visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, April 5, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton. A memorial service will follow at noon.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 2, 2019
