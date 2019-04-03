Joseph "Joey" Carter, 19, of Alexander, passed away March 27, 2019. He was born March 9, 2000, in Benton, to Kelli Bennett and Matt Carter.

Joey was a "momma's boy" and loved spending time with his family. He had the most beautiful blue eyes and was his mother's favorite "blue-eyed child." Joey enjoyed playing video games and hanging out with his friends being a normal teenager.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Johnny Carter.

He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Matt Carter, of Alexander; his mother, Kelli Bennett and her husband, Kenny, of Benton; a brother, Jacob Carter; a sister, Kariss Carter; two stepbrothers, Cody Bennett and Chris Bennett; a stepsister, Kaiya Bennett; his paternal grandmother, Lynn Carter; his maternal grandparents, Alisa Dudley and her husband, Richard; and several family members and friends who loved Joey and will miss him always.

A reception visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, April 5, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton. A memorial service will follow at noon.

Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.

Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com. Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary