Joseph Edward Garner, 79, was freed from Lewy body dementia Monday, Aug. 17, passing peacefully with his children by his side.
Lovingly known as Joe, he was born Aug. 1, 1941, in Brooks, Arkansas, and was the eldest son of Hontus and Mary Ruth (Jackson) Garner.
Joe moved to Florida in 1966 to pursue a career as a project engineer for NASA, where he spent more than 30 years supporting human spaceflight missions for the Gemini, Apollo and Space Shuttle programs. A University of Arkansas graduate and U.S. Army veteran, he lived in Orlando since 1988.
Joe is survived by his children, Breit Garner (Tammy), of Palm Bay, Florida, and Rae Ward (Dan), of Orlando; and his beloved granddaughters, Audrey, Alyssa, Megan and Makenna. He will be sorely missed by three brothers, Rodger (Carla), of Seligman, Missouri, Garland (Teresa), of Mabelvale, and Billy (Dianne), of Winchester, Tennessee; as well as a niece and five nephews.
Services will be held Sept. 28, at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, with a life celebration immediately following at the Holiday Inn in Titusville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's name to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida: bgccf.org/donate/.