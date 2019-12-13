Home

Dr. Joseph Leon Martindale Sr.

Dr. Joseph Leon Martindale Sr. Obituary
Dr. Joseph Leon Martindale Sr., 88, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11. He was born May 25, 1931, in Emmett, Arkansas.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty Martindale.
He is survived by two sons, Dr. Joseph Leon Martindale Jr., of Boulder, Colorado, and Dr. Mark Alan Martindale (Cindy), of Benton; a daughter, Suzanne Marie Martindale, of Springfield, Missouri; six grandchildren, Heather Wuebbels (Scott), Chad Taylor, Christopher Martindale (Hannah), Ashley Marindale, Garrett Taylor (Taylor) and Alexis Taylor; and a special friend, Jan Brooks.
Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Worship Center of First Baptist Church of Benton with Bro. Rick Grant officiating.
Interment with military honors will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander.
A time of visitation will begin two hours prior to the service at 12:30 p.m. in the Selph Hall of First Baptist Church of Benton.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 13, 2019
