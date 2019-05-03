

Joseph Melvin Welch, 71, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, April 30. He was born July 13, 1947, in Pine Bluff, to the late J.J. and Mary Kathleen Welch.

Joe was a member of Benton First United Methodist Church. He was a 1965 graduate of Pine Bluff High School and a 1970 graduate of the University of Arkansas. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired as a supervisor for disability determination for Social Security. Joe's passion was his children and grandchildren - he was their biggest fan. He was a talented, amateur artist. Joe was very active and enjoyed spending time outdoors riding his bike, walking the neighborhood and kayaking.

Preceding Joe in death are his parents; a brother, Jimmy Welch; and a sister, Peggy Welch.

He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Leah Graddy and husband, Rob, of Alexander, Matt Welch and wife, Susan, of Benton, and Kirk Welch and wife, Betsy, of Benton; six grandchildren, Zachary Graddy, Emma Graddy, Brennan Welch, Maddie Welch, Sunny Welch and Evan Welch; and extended family members and friends who loved Joe and will miss him always.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Benton First United Methodist Church, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.

The family requests memorials be made to Autism Speaks at www.AutismSpeaks.org.

Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.

Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com. Published in The Saline Courier on May 3, 2019