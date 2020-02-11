|
Joseph Paul Meyer, 78, of Sheridan, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9. He was born Nov. 4, 1941, in Little Rock. Joseph was a pipe fitter and worked with sheet metal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Golden Minnie Meyer; and his first wife, Mary Meyer.
He is survived by his wife, Ferrendia "Kay" Meyer; two sons, Gary Keeth (Jamie) and Dennis Keeth, all of Sheridan; two daughters, Alesha (Randy) Nichols, of Fayetteville, and Ashley Telford, of Bradford; a brother, Don Meyer, of Little Rock; a sister, Geneva Bond, of Oak Ridge, Oregon; six grandchildren, Joseph Telford, Alexis Telford, Willard Keeth, Haley Cates, Dayton Jessie Keeth and Caden Keeth; and a great-grandson, Ben Cates.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Bro. Chris Rodgers will be officiating.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 11, 2020