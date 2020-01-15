|
|
Joyce Ann Cotten, 66, of Malvern, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born Aug. 6, 1953, in Owensville, to the late John "Alvie" Ferrell and Edna Mae McInvale. Joyce had a big heart and loving and caring soul that reflected in her everyday life. She will be truly missed by her family, her Happy Hollow Full Gospel Church family and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Deborah Ferrell-Farrer.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband, the Rev. Wayne Keith Cotten Jr.; five children, Charlie Wilkinson (Sheila), of Alexander, Christy Esquivel (Dino), of Olathe, Kansas, Catina Winberry (Blacc), of Malvern, Ashley Graham (Scott), of Hot Springs, and Keitha Fleeger (Cory) of Greenbrier; four siblings, Kenneth Ferrell, of Paragould, Karen Overton, of Owensville, Carolyn Campbell, of Huntsville, Alabama, and Russell Wilkes, of Georgia; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Atkinson Funeral Home chapel in Malvern.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Jan. 15, at the Atkinson chapel. Interment will follow at Big Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 15, 2020