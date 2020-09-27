1/
Joyce E. Crowther
1931 - 2020
Joyce E. Crowther, 88, of Bryant, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24.  She was born Nov. 25, 1931, in Sparta, Pennsylvania. Joyce was a homemaker. 
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn Snapp and Florence Winthrop Snapp; her husband, Guy Crowther; a sister, Jean Craig; and a great-grandchild, Bradley Ellison.
She is survived by two sons, Bradly Fralick (Donna), of Benton, and Damon Crowther (Lisa), of South Carolina; a sister, Nadine Creghton (John), of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Henderson County, North Carolina.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 27 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
