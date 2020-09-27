Joyce E. Crowther, 88, of Bryant, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24. She was born Nov. 25, 1931, in Sparta, Pennsylvania. Joyce was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn Snapp and Florence Winthrop Snapp; her husband, Guy Crowther; a sister, Jean Craig; and a great-grandchild, Bradley Ellison.
She is survived by two sons, Bradly Fralick (Donna), of Benton, and Damon Crowther (Lisa), of South Carolina; a sister, Nadine Creghton (John), of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Henderson County, North Carolina.
