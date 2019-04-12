Joyce V. Shelnut, 88, of Benton, passed into the loving arms of her Savior on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born May 19, 1930, in Bauxite, to Royce E. and Luda Corina Floyd Burks.

Joyce was a very loving, Christian woman. She was an outstanding mother who loved her children dearly. Cooking and crossword puzzles were two of her most favorite hobbies and she excelled at both. You could very often find her watching the Game Show Network, engaged in whatever game show was on at the time. Her memory will be forever cherished and her legacy will continue on through her family and many others who loved her dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, JT Shelnut; an infant brother; and a daughter, Linda Hutchison.

Joyce is survived by three sons, Mitchell Shelnut and his wife, Gayla, Marc Shelnut and his wife, Tanya, and Joey Shelnut and his wife, Lisa; a daughter, Sheila Yates and her husband, Dan; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a number of great-great-grandchildren; and other extended family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Fairplay Missionary Baptist Church, located at 8516 Fairplay Rd., with Marc Shelnut and Pastor Kenny Mitchell officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Roller-Ballard Funeral Home, located at 306 S. Main St. in Benton.

Prior to the service, the family will be at 6118 Pointview Rd. in Benton. Per Joyce's request, please dress casually for the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Joyce's name to either Fairplay Missionary Baptist Church or Saline Memorial Hospice House, 23157 1-30 Frontage Rd., Bryant, AR 72022.

Family Comments: Special and sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at Saline Memorial Hospice House.