Resources More Obituaries for Judie Berry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judie Marie Berry

1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judie Marie Berry, 70, of Haskell, passed away Wednesday, March 6, in Little Rock. Judie was born Dec. 24, 1948, in McCaskill, Arkansas, to Loia Marie Cloud and Virgil Cloud. Judie made her life's mission helping others, serving as a nurse with the state of Arkansas for more than 40 years. During her time as a nurse, she met a number of her best friends, including Brenda Prichard, whom she enjoyed many vacations. The two were often mistaken for sisters, drawing their friendship to be even stronger. Aside from the many accomplishments in her career, including being named Arkansas' Employee of the Year, Judie also believed her most precious moments were spent raising her grandson, Josh Briggs. Judie and Josh traveled every summer, including countless trips to Branson. In 1999, the two attended their first St. Louis Cardinals' game. Judie's love for the Cardinals was strong until her last day. Her greatest baseball memory was attending opening day at Busch Stadium in 2006 alongside her grandson. In her last few years, Judie enjoyed chasing her great-grandchildren around and reading to her "honey," Brynlee Kalise Briggs. She loved every one of her great-grandchildren unconditionally. Judie is preceded in death by her parents; and two grandsons, Jamie Briggs and Kaine Smith.

She is survived by a son, John A. Smith; a daughter, Gina Smith; a grandson, Josh Briggs (Christa); three granddaughters, Kailey Green, Heaven Smith and Abby Blair; four great-granddaughters, Brynlee Briggs, Hadlee Briggs, Genesis Green and Halsey Blair; a great-grandson, Chance Hill; four brothers, Roy Cloud (Reissa), Ronnie Cloud (Anita), Norman Cloud (Sondra) and Jerry Cloud; Michael Beck, whom she thought of as her own grandson; her best friend, Brenda Prichard; many other family members; and countless friends.

Family Comments: The family would like to thank Dr. Jerry Dixon, nurse Bill French and the many doctors and nursing staff of the Arkansas Heart Hospital. The encouragement and love showed toward Judie in her final weeks is cherished. Thank you.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 11, at the Ashby Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Harmony Cemetery. The Rev. Ben Crismon will be officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandson, Josh Briggs; her brothers, Roy Cloud, Ronnie Cloud and Norman Cloud, and Michael Beck and Justin Wilbanks.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you enjoy an Orange Crush, chocolate ice cream or a 3 Musketeers while remembering fond memories of Judie. Donations can also be made to the Arkansas Heart Hospital.

Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries