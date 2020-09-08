Judy Kaye Everett, beloved sister, wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 4, at the age of 70. She worked for the state as an auditor for many years and served our Lord all her life. She was a loving person, a great friend, a hard worker, always up for an adventure and a true prayer warrior. Judy was born Dec. 16, 1949, in Zent, Arkansas, to Roy Oscar Young Sr. and Beulah Janette Young.
She is survived by three siblings, Peggy Davis, Jack Young and Jerry Young and his wife, Elizabeth Young; two sons, Scott Morris and Rick Morris and his wife, Darlene Morris; and three grandchildren, Jordan Morris, Sean Morris and Ameera Morris, and a grandson, Jude Roy, due in December.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Roy Oscar Young Jr.; and her husband; Porter Everett.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at McPherson Cemetery. Pastor Jemmie Reynolds will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to a church or charity organization of your choice.
