|
|
Julia Mae (Green) Keating, 86, of Bryant, died Tuesday, March 10, at home.
She was predeceased by Patrick, her loving husband of 57 years.
She is survived by Rick Keating (Carolyn), of Lafayette, Louisiana, Karen Keating, of Manhattan, Kansas. Jeff Keating (Patricia), of Lisle, Illinois, and Jan Ortman (Doug), of Alexander; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Julia was the most loving, devoted and selfless sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a true matriarch of Old Bryant, having graduated from the high school in 1951, and was a lifelong resident of Bryant. She was extremely proud of her family and they were center and focus of her life. Julia was loved by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, March 12, at Pinecrest Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Pinecrest Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 12, 2020