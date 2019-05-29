Karen Annette Farnam, 53 years, 10 months and 26 days, of Benton, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 26. She was born June 30, 1965, to the late Oscar Raymond and Gracie Rollans Farnam. Karen was born with Down syndrome and enjoyed life with her family and friends. She enjoyed music and fellowship as a member of the Abundant Life Church in Bryant. Karen loved large gatherings, meals and holidays. She was a resident of Alcoa Pines Nursing Home in Benton for the past five years.

When Karen was young, she was a student at Civitian Services in Benton. She was active in Special Olympics and was a silver metal winner in bowling.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; and oldest sister, Betty Farnam Brown.

She is survived by three brothers, William R. (Joyce) Farnam, of Benton, Ray (Gaye) Farnam, of Avilla, and Nathan Farnam, of Little Rock; two sisters, Pat (Charles) Pinkston, of Bryant, and Pamela Burks, of Benton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at Fairplay Cemetery with Ray Farnam officiating.

Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Saline Courier on May 29, 2019