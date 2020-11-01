Karis Lynn Batson, 21, of Benton, gained her angel wings and entered heaven's gate Tuesday, Oct. 27. She was born Feb. 23, 1999, in Little Rock, to A. Brooks Batson and Victoria Leigh (Moring) McMillan.
Karis was always seen with a beautiful smile on her face. She cherished spending time with her family and friends and made sure she put everyone before herself. Karis was incredibly talented and artistic. She worked as a waitress at Verona's Italian Restaurant in Benton. Animals were a large part of Karis' life. She especially loved her dog, Ivory, and cat, Miley.
Preceding Karis in death were her grandparents, Dennis and Joyce Moring; and a special aunt, DeDe.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her father, Brooks Batson; her mother, Vickie McMillan; her grandparents, Dennis and Theresa Batson; a sister, Laurel Paige Batson; a brother, Jacob Jenkins; two aunts, Casey Batson and Heather Avery and husband, Steven; two uncles, Chase Batson and wife, Katie, and Bradley Batson; many cousins who she loved endlessly; and many family members and friends who loved Karis and will miss her always.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton. Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by the Rev. Paul F. Worm, will follow at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Benton.
Interment will be held at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery.
State of Arkansas COVID-19 directives will be followed including: masks are required (not provided) and social distancing will be maintained.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
