Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Katie Lyn Milks Ambris, 34, left this life on earth to begin her life in Heaven on Sunday, March 1. She was born June 17, 1985, in Benton, where she lived most of her life.
She was a bright light in the lives of many and a force to be reckoned with. She will truly be missed by all who loved her.
She loved her career as a nurse and especially all of those in her care.
She leaves behind many who loved her, including her husband, Greg; four children, Jasper, Zoey, Kaden and Morgan; her parents, Randy and Jan Milks; abrother, Jacob (Ashley); and two nieces, Isabelle and Sabrina; Greg's parents, Lydia and Ed Delleran; two sisters, Sam and Hannah; two brothers, Joe and Dan Ambris; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home. Please dress casual.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 5, 2020
