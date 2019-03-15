Services Pinecrest Funeral Home 7401 HIGHWAY 5 N Alexander , AR 72002 (501) 847-0265 For more information about Ken Medlock Resources More Obituaries for Ken Medlock Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ken Wayne Medlock

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ken Wayne Medlock, 77, of Benton, went to his home in Heaven on Monday, March 11, 2019. He was born Sept. 7, 1941, to Rayburn Forsythe and Hilda Wahnita Medlock, and we believe they welcomed their son home in Heaven. His only sibling, Ray Forsythe Medlock Sr. lives in North Little Rock.

Ken was a retired corporate officer and vice president at H.J. Baker & Bros., a commodity firm in New York. He served our country and enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17.

He gave his heart and life to Christ in his teens. His church home was Park Place Baptist Church in Bryant. Throughout his life, he always served consistently on church committees, teaching, ushering, work days, and as a greeter.

Ken met the love of his life, his perfect mate that God chose for him, Billie Jo Brannen, and today, March 15, they would have been married 57 years. Mom has always said there is never a dull moment in her life and we know that is true.

They had two children, Connie Jo Medlock Binz and Keith Wayne Medlock, who loved their Dadeo and Dad fiercely. Dad prayed for them to find Godly mates, and God blessed Connie with Richard Charles Binz and Keith with Trina Michelle Spriggs. They each held a special place in his heart.

Dad's legacy continued through the Lord blessing him with his grandchildren, Austin Matthew Binz, who is now married to his love, Samantha Leigh Jameson, Corbin Chandler Binz, Hunter Wayne Medlock, and Savana Michelle Medlock. His grandchildren were his life.

He enjoyed taking his family fishing, hunting, golfing, on individual trips, ballgames and he gave them wise life lessons for their lives. Each of us never truly understood the wisdom and truth, until later in life.

Ken loved God, family, country, friends and strangers. We have each seen so many examples and crossed paths or received notes from all walks of life, stating how he took a stance for right. He helped any way he could, whether it be a labor of love, financially, or opening his home for a stay or a meal.

He always stood for doing the right thing, being trustworthy, loyal to a fault, dependable, and having a tremendous work ethic. He had the mindset of early to bed and early to rise. His family had many traditions through the years. He always felt that their traditions were the stories that families write together.

His family saw through the years he always had a heart for the widows, calling them weekly and being there for them whenever needed. They also saw him writing weekly letters, notes, and making phone calls to check up on family and friends, or standing for integrity and ethics to newspapers, TV stations or organizations.

Ken was very involved in his community through the years. He volunteered at the Union Rescue Mission, Habitat of Humanity, Board of Directors, V.P., for Crows Fire Station, and voting booths.

Our dear husband, Dad, and Gramps, we will always strive to continue your legacy of keeping God and family in the forefront of our hearts.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, March 15, 2019, and funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, both at Pinecrest Funeral Home, located at 7401 Arkansas 5 N. in Alexander.

Pastors Keith Medlock, Donny Parrish and Gary Lambright will be officiating.

Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Forest Hills Cemetery in Bryant, with full military honors.

Pallbearers will be Austin Binz, Corbin Binz, Hunter Medlock, Allan Lewis, Heath Clower, Gardner Howze, Savana Medlock and Samantha Medlock. Honorary Pallbearers will be Butch Medlock and George Benham.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Union Rescue Mission, 3001 Springer Blvd., Little Rock, AR 72206, or Park Place Baptist Church, 22208 I-30 Frontage Road, Bryant, AR 72022. Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries