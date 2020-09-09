1/1
Kenneth 'Leon' Smith
Kenneth "Leon" Smith, 78, of Little Rock, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, Sept. 5. Leon was born Oct. 29, 1941, in Little Rock, to the late Kenneth Charles and Geraldine Ellis Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Grace; a son, Chris Smith; a daughter, Amanda (Pat) Simmons; three grandchildren, Jessica (Chase) Van Hoose, PJ (Ellie) Simmons and John Simmons; four great-grandchildren, Lucas, Dash, Landen and Harper; a sister, Rose McKay; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Leon was a member of the New Haven Missionary Baptist Church, the West Pulaski Fire Department and enjoyed metal detecting, gardening and was an Arkansas Civil War historian.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. today, Sept. 9, at the New Haven Missionary Baptist Church, located at 19824 Lawson Rd. in Little Rock, where funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the New Haven Missionary Baptist Church. 
Arrangement are entrusted to Pinecrest Funeral Home.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 30, 2020.
