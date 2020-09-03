Kenneth Lee Jones, 73, of Bryant, passed away Monday, Aug. 31. He was born July 27, 1947, in Hot Springs, to the late Earl Kenneth Jones and Ethel Lee Hines. He worked at Ferguson Waterworks and had worked as a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed reading, walking outdoor trails, golfing and collecting antique firearms. He held a bachelor's degree from Henderson State University.
He was predeceased by his former spouse, Glenda Carrol Mayberry; and a granddaughter, Courtney Johnson.
Survivors include four children, Doug Smith, Sherry Robbins, Kendra Jones and spouse, Danny Hornaday, and Leah Brown and spouse, Brandon Brown; a sister Rebecca Jones; a cousin, Linda "NuNu" Hogaboom; eight grandchildren, Heath Williams, Heather Caldwell, Carmen Vaughn, Dalton Williams, Brianna Mooney, Laiken Boyd, Hannah Jones and Nicholas Jones; and seven great-grandchildren, Courtland Hunter, Daxton Williams, Jackson Caldwell, Conor Caldwell, Levi Vaughn, Jesse Vaughn and Maiara Talbott.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 3, at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Caruth –Hale Funeral Home, with burial following at Price Cemetery.
Flowers and cards may be sent to Caruth-Hale Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.caruth-hale.com.