Kimberly Evonne Green

Kimberly Evonne Green Obituary
Kimberly Evonne Green was born Sept. 4, 1956, and joined her mother, Phyllis Green; a brother, Tracy Grren; and an aunt, Sybol Carter, in Heaven on Friday, Feb. 28.
She leaves behind two daughters, Leah Brooks and Carrie Fitzferald; a son-in-law, Shane Brooks; four beloved grandchildren, Dakota, Mikaila, Sebastian and Kimberlynn; a niece, Amanda Green; and too many children and grandchildren of her heart to list here.
Kimberly always made sure her family by blood or by love knew Mama Kim/their MiMi loved them.
A celebration of her life for all her kids will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Tent Builders, located at 1214 Liberty St. in Benton.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations toward unexpected funeral costs.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 3, 2020
