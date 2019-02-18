

Kory Dean Bauer, 44, of Benton, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. He was born Oct. 21, 1974, in Anniston, Alabama, to Hank Dean and Billie Jean Bauer. Kory proudly worked for multiple police departments throughout his career, including Benton, Pottsville and Dardanelle, and was a field service consultant for Cardinal Health after several years working in law enforcement.

Kory was an outgoing, funny man with an infectious smile. He was the All-state center for Frederick's Bomber high school football team and played at the college level for Maryville College. He also loved body building and was awarded the title of Mr. Arkansas in 2002; he continued his passion for exercise by training and coaching others for body building competitions. Most importantly, Kory loved all of his children deeply and was so very proud of the people they have become.

Those left to cherish Kory's memory are his three children, Cassidy Treadwell, Gavin Bauer and Karoline Bauer; his girlfriend, Tamara Love; his father, Hank Bauer; a sister, Krista Bauer; a niece, Evan Bauer; two fur-babies, Mia and Little Bear; and countless friends that will all miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Billie Jean Bauer; and two sisters, Kim Bauer and Kandi Bauer.

Visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, with a celebration of life beginning at 1 p.m. at Pinecrest Funeral Home, located at 7401 Arkansas 5 N. in Alexander.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Kory's honor to the Friends of the Animal Village in Little Rock.